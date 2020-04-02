Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fifth Dallas police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Thursday.
Police said the officer worked at the Southeast Patrol and that his last day there was on Saturday, March 28.
Police said he learned of his positive test on Wednesday at Parkland Hospital. It is not known if she showed symptoms.
The department is looking into whether or not the other officers in the Southeast Patrol will need to be quarantined.
The first Dallas officer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.
The department has been continuing to encourage residents to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.