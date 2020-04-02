Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, including seven new patients in Plano.
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, including seven new patients in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 208 and 76 in Plano.
There are 140 active cases in the county, 47 of which are in Plano.
Currently, 257 people are under monitoring in Collin County and 87 in Plano.
Collin County remains under a “stay-at-home” order with residents being told to stay indoors unless they need to go out for “essential” activities, such as grocery shopping, health reasons, or going to jobs that are still open.
The word “essential” has caused some confusion among residents because the emergency order does not clearly define which businesses are considered “essential” and should stay open.
On Monday, Collin County commissioners voted to extend Judge Chris Hill’s order despite the confusion.