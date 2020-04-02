DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Denton County announced the fifth COVID-19 related death there, a man in his 70s from Carrollton.
“As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
Denton County Public Health said there were 23 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide total to 254 confirmed cases.
Two new DSSLC staff members, who tested positive and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. A total of 25 DSSLC staff have tested positive for COVID-19, inclusive of 20 staff who reside in Denton County and 5 staff who reside outside Denton County.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
