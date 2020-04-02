



– Three-thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Louisiana on Thursday, the most the state has seen in a single day.

CBS 11 went to the border where Governor Greg Abbott this week ordered Louisiana residents to quarantine for 14 days if they cross into Texas.

Right now there’s nothing stopping I-20 traffic on the Louisiana border.

CBS 11 did find several DPS troopers positioned on the Texas side of the border along I-20 in Waskom looking for people coming from Louisiana.

Those crossing either need an approved work permit or face being sent back if they don’t agree to a 14-day quarantine.

Governor Abbott’s order issued Monday came after the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana began to skyrocket.

Three-hundred and ten people there have already died from the virus versus 70 in Texas.

Anastaja Martin works in Texas but lives in Shreveport.

She got pulled over Thursday and questioned by troopers before being allowed to go to her job at a fast food restaurant.

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined to comment on its operational plans but issued a statement saying, “…we can tell you that at this time, DPS will not be establishing checkpoints along the Texas/Louisiana border. However, the department will be increasing our patrols in these areas.”

There are nine other major entry points between Texas and Louisiana.

For now, authorities are only relying on people to honor the Governor’s order to quarantine if they cross.

