DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called out Hobby Lobby Thursday afternoon for keeping its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During a news conference Apr. 2, Judge Jenkins said, “It’s a slap in the face to the businesses that are following this order that a few outliers are putting this community in danger.”
The judge also asked his staff to prepare a cease and desist letter.
“If they have a lick of sense they’ll close down before we get there,” he said.
CBS 11 later found Dallas Sheriff’s deputies at a store location; however, it’s unclear what they were doing there at this time.