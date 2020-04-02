  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called out Hobby Lobby Thursday afternoon for keeping its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference Apr. 2, Judge Jenkins said, “It’s a slap in the face to the businesses that are following this order that a few outliers are putting this community in danger.”

The judge also asked his staff to prepare a cease and desist letter.

“If they have a lick of sense they’ll close down before we get there,” he said.

CBS 11 News

CBS 11 later found Dallas Sheriff’s deputies at a store location; however, it’s unclear what they were doing there at this time.

