



– CDC findings show some people infected with COVID-19 never show symptoms.

This has left many people wondering if they’ve had it and just didn’t know it.

A blood test could determine that.

Starting Monday, ARCpoint Labs of Southwest Fort Worth will offer a test they say will be able to identify if a person has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past by checking for antibodies to the virus in their blood.

The test starts with a finger prick, then a blood sample is put into a test strip which shows results the way a pregnancy test does.

The whole process takes seconds and results are available within 15 minutes.

People of all ages can take the test, but it’s only for those who appear to be healthy and have not shown coronavirus symptoms in at least the last seven days.

ARCpoint Labs of Southwest Fort Worth President Cheryl Gray Grote said this test is not FDA approved, but is available under the agency’s Emergency Use Authorization Guidelines.

“An FDA approval takes a long, long time,” Grote said. “They do several different studies, but because we’re in the middle of an active pandemic they want to get it through faster. The people that actually have the antibodies, their blood could be donated to the seriously ill.”

Grote’s lab will have the capability of testing around 50 people a day. An appointment is needed. They’re allowing first responders to have first access. The Mineral Wells Fire Department is expected to do some testing this weekend.

Since this is an elective test, insurance will not cover it.

The lab CBS 11 visited said their tests will cost $65.

