Man With A Plan


Man With A Plan returns tonight to America’s Most Watched Network with the all-new episode “The V-Word.” When Andi’s doctor advises her to stop taking birth control pills, Adam and Andi disagree on an alternate option.

Man With Plan stars Matt LeBlanc and Kevin Nealon as Adam and Don Burns running their family business. Check out the video above for a sneak preview of season four and be sure to tune in tonight at 8:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.