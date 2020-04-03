FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 70-year-old woman crashed into a guardrail after getting shot in the head while driving in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.
At 11:42 a.m. Apr. 1, Fort Worth Police patrol officers responded to a major car crash at 2900 West Loop 820 South, where a black Toyota Camry reportedly veered off the roadway into the median, before colliding with a guardrail.
It was discovered during the investigation that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head. Investigators believe she was shot by a passing motorist.
Police said surveillance footage and witness information suggest that additional vehicles were operating near the black Camry in the area at the time of the shooting.
Currently, the department is asking for information to identify the driver of a white SUV who may have witnessed the homicide.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 817-392-4338 or email thomas.o’brien@fortworthtexas.gov.