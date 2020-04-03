TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health confirmed that another resident, an adult male from Fort Worth has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the patient had underlying health conditions.
He declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information. “We express our deepest sympathy to the family, and this is a somber reminder for everyone that we are seeing a ramp up in disease activity in our community” Taneja said.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
“We want residents of Tarrant County to continue to be mindful of basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.
These include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing, or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line at 817-248-6299.
COVID-19 has now spread to more than 180 countries.