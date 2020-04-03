Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the spread of COVID-19 forces many businesses to close their doors, turning away customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the spread of COVID-19 forces many businesses to close their doors, turning away customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.
WHERE TO FIND WORK – RESOURCES
- CAREERONESTOP— A career, training, and job search website of the U.S. Department of Labor. The website serves job seekers, students, businesses, and career advisors with free online tools and other information and resources.
- GET SHIFT DONE— Connecting the affected hospitality workforce with local non-profits to serve and provide hunger relief to North Texas communities.
- TEXAS WORKFORCE COMMISSION COVID-19— The workforce commission has set up a COVID-19 resource page for job seekers.
- USAJOBS— Listings to help you launch a career in public service. Lists local, regional, and national information for all federal jobs. You can search by agency, job title, salary, location, or career field.
- WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS GREATER DALLAS— One of the largest nonprofits in Dallas, their mission enters on providing competitive solutions for employers through quality people and for people through quality jobs. Click the link and scroll down to find their job board.
- WORK IN TEXAS— an online job matching and workforce services system. Designed for job seekers, students, case managers, employers, training providers, workforce professionals, and others seeking benefits and services. The system provides fast access to a complete set of employment tools in one website.
EMPLOYERS NOW HIRING
- 2020 CENSUS–According to a United States Census Bureau spokesperson, the government is still looking for people to apply to fill temporary census positions.
- 7-ELEVEN— Nationally the store chain is planning on adding an additional 20,000 workers to keep up with demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.
- ACE HARDWARE— The hardware chain and it’s independent retailers plan to hire more than 30,000 people across the U.S. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
- AHI FACILITY SERVICES–AHI is looking for people to fill janitorial roles. The company cleans several businesses in North Texas and beyond.
- ALDI— Looking to fill 5,000 temporary positions and taking on 4,000 new permanent workers for stores and distribution centers.
- AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,00 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.
- BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH— Looking for individuals who want to work in the healthcare industry.
- COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICES— Hiring multiple positions.
- COSTCO— has opened up a seasonal hiring period to help with the increase in demand.
- CVS— plans to immediately fill 50,000 jobs across the U.S. company needs more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.
- DENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICES— Hiring essential personnel. Numerous Detention Officer vacancies to fill.
- DOLLAR GENERAL— The low-cost retailer plans to double its typical hiring rate and hire 50.000 workers by the end of April.
- DOLLAR TREE— Hiring cashiers, stockers, warehouse associates, part-time and full-time management nationwide
- DOMINO’S— Has also announced it is hiring
- FAMILY DOLLAR— With the company suspending online orders due to COVID-19 the chain is in need of employees to work in retail locations.
- HOME CARE ASSISTANCE OF DALLAS— Provides work for at-home caregivers.
- INSTACART— This gig-economy company is hiring 300,000 workers who shop at grocery stores for its customers then deliver the goods to their house.
- KROGER–More than 6800 hundred jobs are listed on the job site nationally. Right now there are around 240 in the greater DFW area.
- NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK— Hiring for the warehouse and drivers.
- OUTSCHOOL— Offers live online classes for 3-18 year-olds. They are currently looking for teachers. Outschool does not require formal teaching credentials but will require you to pass a criminal background check.
- PAPA JOHN’S— The pizza chain is planning to add an additional 20,000 new workers. With “most” applicants starting on the same day.
- PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full benefit workers across the U.S. in the coming months.
- PIZZA HUT— Hiring for more than 30,000 jobs nationwide. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and call center workers.
- POSTMATES— With the increase in delivery service they are in need of “fleet members” to deliver groceries, takeout and more.
- TARGET–9000 jobs are currently listed nationally. The job site lists round 230 jobs for the greater DFW area.
- TOM THUMB/ALBERTSONS–Stores are looking for approximately 30 additional workers for all 98 locations across the metroplex. Positions available include stocking, front end, delivery, e-commerce pickers, delivery drivers for e-commerce. You can apply online or in-store by speaking with a store director.
- WALGREEN’S— The company has announced it will be adding 9,500 full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S.
- WALMART— plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers to keep up with demand.
- WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER— supply chain jobs at Walmart are also available.
- ZOOM— Is looking for a Regional Channel Manager and an Enterprise Sales Manager in the DFW Area.
CornerStone Staffing is hiring for our customers that are considered essential businesses. Go to http://www.cornerstonestaffing.com to search our job board.