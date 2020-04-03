WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:Collin County, Coronavirus, coronavirus-related death, Covid-19, Denton County, DFW News, Patients, recovery


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New numbers out from a pair of North Texas counties share good news and bad news about coronavirus patients in North Texas.

Collin County reported a second COVID-19-related death and 29 additional positive cases for total of 256.

The county reports 163 are current cases with 136 of the patients in home isolation and 27 hospitalized.

Ninety-one cases have recovered from the virus.

In Denton County, a sixth person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The county reports 19 additional positive cases of the virus for total of 273.

Sixty people have needed treatment in a hospital, while 211 have been in home isolation.

Sixty-two people have recovered.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply