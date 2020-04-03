Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Dallas made a third donation of personal protective gear to a local hospital on Friday to help those on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff members from the university’s research labs brought more than 31,000 gloves, 350 face masks, 120 N95 masks, along with 300 gowns and 500 shoe covers to Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
There are nearly 5,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas and more than 800 have been hospitalized as of Friday, according to Governor Greg Abbott.
UT Dallas has also sent supplies to Parkland Health & Hospital System and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
