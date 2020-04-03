



@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, and former Dallas Cowboys wideout, Dez Bryant, worked out together Thursday, April 2nd. According to Bryant the pair “picked up where they left off”.

Bryant has been making an effort to return to the NFL after being away from the game for about two years following his departure from Dallas. He had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but an injury kept him from playing a single down in a game.

The 31-year-old has expressed interest in returning to the Cowboys. Letting it be known on social media that he would accept a lesser role with the team, and even reached out to Stephen Jones this offseason about a reunion. “He [Bryant] has texted me that he would like to come back,” Jones said to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time. “We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Current Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper has expressed interest in seeing the Bryant put on the star again. “I do talk to him every now and again. I think it would be great. Obviously, Dez is a great player,” Cooper said on 105.3 The Fan when asked if he’d be open to Bryant’s return. “I think he can come back and be a dominant player, and if given the opportunity he’d be able to do so. … Of course, I want to play with him.”

According to Spotrac, the team still has around $16 million in salary-cap space, which should make the reunion possible. Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a Dez Bryant return to AT&T Stadium as the front office finishes filling out the team’s roster this offseason.