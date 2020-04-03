WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Both directions of Interstate-20 in Parker County are closed after an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge pillar, police said.

According to police, the crash happened near Lakeshore Drive in Hudson Oaks. Traffic is currently backed up in both directions due to the shutdown.

Police said the crash caused “significant” damage to a bridge pillar. The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the lanes could be closed until mid-afternoon.

