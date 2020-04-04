Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Collin County officials reported Saturday there are 29 new cases of the coronavirus in the county, including two in Plano.
The total number of positive cases seen in Collin County is 256 with 84 of them in Plano. Over 90 of those cases have since recovered.
Currently, the county has 163 active cases and 329 people are under monitoring.
