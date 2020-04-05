Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police have identified but not yet located an 18-year-old girl who claims to have the coronavirus and is “willfully spreading” it, officials said.
Officials said Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is facing a charge of terroristic threat after she reportedly claimed to be positive for COVID-19 and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart.
Officials said although they have no confirmation the teen is actually a threat to public health, they are taking her threats seriously.
Anyone with information on Maradiaga’s whereabouts is asked to call 972-466-3333 or email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.