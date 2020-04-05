DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In a letter sent to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Sunday, the Governor’s Office threatened to move additional hospital capacity away from Dallas if he doesn’t plan to utilize the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
The letter stated that if Jenkins cannot “make clear the acceptance of these facilities” by 5 o’clock Monday, the federal government may be forced to relocate the healthcare facilities to other regions.
This comes one day after Dallas County surpassed 1,000 cases of the coronavirus and reported its 18th death.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has since released the following statement:
“I share the Governor’s concerns, and I was stunned and deeply disappointed to hear about Dallas County’s position on the pop-up hospital at the City’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
This hospital is an important asset that we have worked proactively, collaboratively, and tirelessly with our federal and state partners to obtain for our region. I am alarmed that these medical resources are now at risk as we begin preparing for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases. I am committed to continuing to work with our partners to open this facility as quickly as we can to help serve our community’s needs.
The City of Dallas has acted swiftly and aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19. We cannot afford inaction now.”
