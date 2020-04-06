Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – According to internet expert Josephine Wolff, a professor at Tufts University, “We’re definitely seeing really dramatic rises in the use of internet traffic, especially during the workday, especially on these residential networks, anywhere from about 20% increases two weeks ago, to closer to 40% or 50% now.”
“So far, we’ve been doing pretty well in urban areas of the United States,” said Wolff. “But I think it’s very reasonable to be concerned that some of this real-time video chatting and communication that we’re relying on could very soon (if not already) start to experience a certain amount of lag, a certain amount of jitter, in the delivery to our homes.”
