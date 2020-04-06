Coronavirus In Texas: More Stores Limiting Number Of Shoppers Inside At One Time Kroger is now only allowing one customer for every 120 square feet. ​ Walmart is allowing one customer for every 200 square feet. ​

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Says Convention Center Will Be Used As Medical FacilityThe Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas National Guard prepared the facility so it would be ready for use as a step-down facility for Covid-19 patients who no longer need to be in the ICU.