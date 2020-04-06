DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday was supposed to be the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, but the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a freshman on a Gonzaga team ranked #2 in the nation, Drew Timme, who starred at Richardson Pearce High School, was ready to live out his dreams of March Madness.
“I thought we had a chance to go all the way and was looking forward to it.” said Timme.
With the NCAA tournament cancelled, it’s a reminder that life is not always a slam dunk.
“It gives you true balance of what’s important. Health, family and friends.” is how Drew’s father Matt Timme summed it up.
Now, family time has been at a premium for the Timme household.
Drew’s return home makes the house a little more crowded, along with his brother Walker, and sister Kendall.
“I forgot how much they get on my nerves.” Drew joked about his younger siblings. Then quickly adding, “Great to be back.”