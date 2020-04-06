  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW Sports, Drew Timme, Gonzaga, National Championship Game, NCAA Tournament, Off the field, Richardson Pearce High School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday was supposed to be the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, but the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a freshman on a Gonzaga team ranked #2 in the nation, Drew Timme, who starred at Richardson Pearce High School, was ready to live out his dreams of March Madness.

“I thought we had a chance to go all the way and was looking forward to it.” said Timme.

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs sticks his tongue out after scoring against the Saint Mary’s Gaels during the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With the NCAA tournament cancelled, it’s a reminder that life is not always a slam dunk.

“It gives you true balance of what’s important. Health, family and friends.” is how Drew’s father Matt Timme summed it up.

Now, family time has been at a premium for the Timme household.

Drew’s return home makes the house a little more crowded, along with his brother Walker, and sister Kendall.

“I forgot how much they get on my nerves.” Drew joked about his younger siblings. Then quickly adding, “Great to be back.”

