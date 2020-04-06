



– Pizza Hut wants people who are looking for jobs to know they are now hiring.

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many without work, Pizza Hut is looking to fill 30,000 jobs across the country and 1,500 in the DFW area.

The company’s Chief People Officer, Cristi Lockett said, “You can imagine with the demand of deliveries surging a lot of the jobs about 700 of them are for delivery drivers. We also have 400 openings for shift leaders and restaurant management, cooks, and virtual call center agents.”

The salaries and hourly wages vary depending on the position and they’ve accelerated the hiring process.

“We have amazing robust training programs that as we bring in new employees we can give them the skills they need to be successful,” Lockett said. “We need them. We want these new employees to join us. We call ourselves a people first basis and it’s never been more true.”

If you would like to apply for a job with Pizza Hut, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources