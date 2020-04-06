Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Walgreens says they are on a hiring spree, and if you have been left without a job as a result of the COVID-19 fallout they’re looking to bring you on board.
Sean Barry, Walgreen’s Senior Director of Recruitment and Talent Acquisition said, “The bulk of the jobs are customer service associates. So that could be anything from working at the register to helping customers find product, stocking shelves..we also have pharmacy technicians and in some instances store managers as well.”
Barry said the company currently has about 1,000 openings in the DFW area, and they have accelerated their hiring process.
“We have had instances where people have applied for jobs in the morning and actually worked shift later that day,” he said.
