ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Three players in the Texas Rangers minor league farm system have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) and are currently under self-quarantine.
Rangers’ GM Jon Daniels confirmed the players are symptomatic and have currently not been issued tests.
“We’ve had a few minor league players, three in particular, who have exhibited symptoms – two of which have family connections to somebody that they knew who was positive,” Daniels told the media via conference call on Monday. “All are doing well, a little bit of time has passed for each one. Everyone reports they are doing better and they’ve all isolated to this point.”
It does not appear the club is requiring the players to get tested at this time. The names of the players showing symptoms have not been released by the club.
“We have some in the organization who have been directly affected, like family members getting ill, and in one case passing away,” Daniels said. “Fortunately, no one in the organization has been directly affected to that degree.”
To date, the organization has not had any player or staff member test positive for COVID-19.