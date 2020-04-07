DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There were some special gifts delivered to senior citizens who participate in the Dallas Park and Recreation Active Senior Adult Program.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) partnered with the City of Dallas to help deliver care packages to the residents.
DART is using more than half a dozen vehicles to get between 150 and 200 care packages to the elderly residents each day. There are 850 planned deliveries during the week of April 6 – 10.
DART mapped the delivery routes and provided the drivers and vehicles, while City of Dallas staff delivered the packages.
In a press release statement officials said, “During the COVID-19 epidemic, DART continues to work closely with each of the 13 cities in its service area, as well as with numerous organizations, to leverage currently available assets and capabilities in support of North Texas.”
The Dallas Park and Recreation Active Senior Adult Program is offered at three dedicated senior centers and 40 recreation centers in Dallas, and is free for individuals 60 and over.