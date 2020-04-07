Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 50s who was found dead inside his home in Garland is the 19th coronavirus-related death in Dallas County as the total number of cases reaches 1,261, officials said Tuesday.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 50s who was found dead inside his home in Garland is the 19th coronavirus-related death in Dallas County as the total number of cases reaches 1,261, officials said Tuesday.
Health officials reported 106 additional cases of COVID-19 along with the county’s latest death. Officials said the latest deceased patient had underlying health conditions.
Officials also reported that 70% of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are patients that are over the age of 60 or have at least one underlying health condition. About 29% of all the hospitalizations are patients with diabetes, officials said.
“Stay the course North Texas. Together we will #FlattenTheCurve. Please keep 6 foot distancing and limit all unnecessary trips this week and next week,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
Dallas County residents are under a stay-at-home order that was recently extended to April 30.