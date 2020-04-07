Comments
CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Canton has closed First Monday Trade Days through the May market for the first time in 170 years
The decision was based on Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14 extending social gathering restrictions in Texas through April 30, and the CDC’s use of projections that have COVID-19 peaking in Texas early May.
City leaders said they know many vendors and local merchants rely on this market for their livelihood, so it weighs heavily on our hearts.
Vendors and merchants with lost revenue are encouraged to apply for emergency relief programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
They can click here for links to helpful resources.
Vendors may contact their property owner for more information.