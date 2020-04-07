McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This increases the countywide total to 366 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DCPH did not provide information on how many people have recovered or how many are in the hospital.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains at 50 and the DSSLC staff total remains at 43.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
Click here for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and zip code data.