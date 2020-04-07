DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Inmates in 10 Texas prison factories are making cotton masks that staff and prisoners can wear to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
About 50,000 masks have been distributed from prison factories that typically manufacture shoes, clothing, mattresses and furniture.
The prison factories are making up to 20,000 masks a day. They are also producing plastic face masks.
All personnel working at prison units will have to wear the cotton masks. They will be optional for those in administrative jobs and parole officers in the field.
Inmates in medical restriction areas will also have to wear the masks.
Currently, 19 Texas prisoners and 28 employees or contractors have tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 4,800 inmates were locked in their cells on medical restriction as of Monday.
