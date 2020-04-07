Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Small businesses across North Texas have felt the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated almost $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Small businesses across North Texas have felt the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated almost $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.
Here are some resources for business owners looking to take advantage of the relief and additional resources to help during this difficult time:
COVID-19 Emergency Loans: Small Business Guide
US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Guide
U.S. Department Of The Treasury Assistance For Small Businesses
State of Texas Small Business FAQs
Small Business Administration Guidance and Loan Resources
Texas Workforce Commission Resources for Employers
SCORE Small Business Resource Hub
Allen Economic Development Corporation
Dallas Regional Chamber Resources