WATCH:President Trump's Daily Briefing On Coronavirus | LIVE NOW


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Small businesses across North Texas have felt the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated almost $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.

Here are some resources for business owners looking to take advantage of the relief and additional resources to help during this difficult time:

COVID-19 Emergency Loans: Small Business Guide

US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Guide

U.S. Department Of The Treasury Assistance For Small Businesses

State of Texas Small Business FAQs

Texas Comptroller’s Office

Small Business Administration Guidance and Loan Resources

Texas Workforce Commission Resources for Employers

SCORE Small Business Resource Hub

Allen Economic Development Corporation 

Dallas Regional Chamber Resources

Fort Worth Chamber Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply