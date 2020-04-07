WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who they say shot someone, then beat the victim with a four-way tire tool and abandoned him bloody in a field.

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford is wanted in connection with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shooting on March 22.

The 36-year-old victim told police that he and Callahan were doing methamphetamine at Callahan’s home located in the 100-block of Cindy Lane when things turned violent.

The victim said anger took over Callahan and he shot him in the leg. Callahan then prevented the victim from leaving for several hours after he shot him, police said. The victim told police he was later forced into a Ford Ranger pick-up truck by Callahan and two additional unidentified suspects.

They took him to a field in the 4600-block of Midway Road in Springtown.

Once at the field, the victim said Callahan beat him with a four-way tire tool, eventually leaving him bloody and wounded.

The victim managed to contact a nearby home where deputies were notified.

He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and treated for a broken jaw, gun-shot wound and other injuries.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said Callahan has managed to elude sheriff’s investigators who have issued a warrant for his arrest for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Fowler said anyone with information about Callahan’s location should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

They’re warning the public not to approach Callahan who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Parker County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.