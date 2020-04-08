Comments
UPDATE: The original version of this story reported a higher number of deaths in Dallas County. The actual number of people who died in Dallas County so far is 20.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly reported death from the coronavirus in Dallas County — a man in his 60s from Rowlett — brings the total number of deaths from the disease to 20.
He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Additionally, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 63 additional positive cases bringing the total case count to 1,324.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three quarters were patients aged 60 or older, of those with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.
Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in more than a quarter of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
There are currently 8,262 cases in Texas.
We have No State Leadership, they sit a wait for the nod from Washington and it’s not coming, so local leaders step up and do the job until local Republican Legislators write bills to remove the decision making from the people doing. BUT they won’t make a decision at all . So who are they trying to kill?