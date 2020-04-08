DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you ventured outside today, with highs in the 90s, you probably noticed it doesn’t take long to break a sweat! For many people, this brings up the question — will the heat and humidity kill the virus? ​

“Whenever we have high heat and humidity, the virus tends to be less stable,” Dr. Diana Cevantes an epidemiologist with the University of North Texas Health Science Center, said.

She explains the lipid shell that surrounds the virus starts breaking down in hot conditions. ​

“Whenever you hear that studies found that the virus can survive on paper or surfaces from hours to days, that was in really ideal conditions,” she said. “​You know… low humidity and temperatures that were probably in the low 70s.”

Dr. Cervantes said in high heat and humidity, your items or packages don’t have to sit in your garage or car for long for the virus to start breaking down.​

“If there’s something that isn’t going to melt or is perishable… and you can leave it in your car for a couple hours that’s definitely going to help,” she said.

But even in these conditions, she stresses the virus can still spread. ​

“There’s a lot of other factors that go into how the virus is spread, the types of contact we have with people,” she said. ​“If you’re just speaking to someone very closely and you’re sick, the. that’s pretty much just right on that person.”

That’s why practicing social distancing is very important.