AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas continues to increase its coronavirus testing capabilities by finding ways for the general public to get quicker tests and results, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.

During a news conference, the governor said that the state has seen about a 10% increase in testing per day over the last week.

More drive-thru testing sites, such as ones being rolled out by Walgreens, are being made available throughout the state for a faster response.

He said the sites at Walgreens “will be using the Abbott Labs 15-minute testing equipment so you can get a quick response, positive or negative, about whether or not you have the coronavirus.”

Abbott said these sites could each provide up to 3,000 tests per day.

As of Wednesday morning, Abbott said there have been about 96,258 residents tested for COVID-19 in Texas. That number is expected to cross the 100,000 mark later in the day or by Thursday.

About 9,107 have tested positive, which is about 10% of the total number tested. Abbott also said that nearly 1,500 residents of Texas have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

The are currently 175 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas, as well.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) was the high water mark in the state of Texas for both the number of people who tested positive as well as the number of fatalities. We see both of these numbers continue to increase,” Abbott said.

The are currently two drive-thru testing sites in Dallas that have been in operation for weeks. They are located at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House. These are both open to the public for those showing symptoms.

Earlier this week, another one of these sites opened in Burleson, but this one is only by appointment and for Burleson and Johnson County residents.

The governor continued to urge residents to follow the stay-at-home practices in place around the state in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.