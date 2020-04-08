TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Kent Scribner made a special announcement concerning grading, determination of academic success titles and registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten during the coronavirus crisis.
The school district has decided that A-F grades will not be given for the last two reporting periods of the school year. In a video statement Scribner said, “We’ve chosen the pail/fail system for all grades and all courses. Students will receive either a “P” for passing or “F” for failing.”
The Superintendent said the grading change makes the system the most equitable considering “the differences in home learning environments of our students.”
Class leader awards in the Fort Worth ISD will also be made in a unique way. Scribner said, “We’ll determine Valedictorians, Salutatorians, and Latin Honors based on the GPA and class rank at the end of the first semester.”
FWISD teachers, faculty and staff were also praised for adapting to the new normal since the school district has closed it’s doors. “We’re all learning new ways to do our jobs during this health crisis, but no one more than our teachers,” Scribner said.
The video posted online closed with a reminder to parents that registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the next school year is underway online.