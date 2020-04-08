HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hurst police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a 62-year-old bicyclist and fled the scene Tuesday night.
At approximately 8:57 p.m. Apr. 7, police responded to reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of East Hurst Boulevard.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black/dark-colored older model SUV.
Detectives have located several videos from businesses in the area that captured the vehicle as it fled “at a high rate of speed.”
The videos show the vehicle is possibly a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Police said the vehicle would have sustained damage to the front right fender and front right bumper, as well as the hood area.
Anyone with information on the driver or owner of this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Kyle Truly at 817-788-7179.