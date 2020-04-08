



Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has been indicted Monday, April 7th, on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

The indictment stems from an incident last September involving Hamilton and his daughter. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one of Hamilton’s daughters said in late September, they started fighting after she said something that upset him. Hamilton allegedly responded first by throwing a water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest. Cursing and yelling at her, he allegedly pulled a chair out from under where her feet were resting. The girl fell, landing on her hip, which she said caused a bruise. Hamilton then picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom. The affidavit said she was yelling “I’m sorry,” but he continued on to her room. Once there, he allegedly threw her on the bed, pinning her face down on the bed. According to his daughter, he started hitting her legs with both an open hand and closed fist.

She then says, in the affidavit, that Hamilton picked up her by her sweatshirt, causing it to rip, pushed her back on the bed, and slapped her with his open hand on her back and her legs — leaving multiple scratches on her back that she said were from his fingernails.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton finished hitting her, and said, “I hope you go in front of the f*cking judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again.”

Hamilton turned himself in to Keller police on October 30th, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hamilton was inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame last August. He spent five memorable seasons with the Rangers. During his time with the team from 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances and won AL MVP in 2010. He was also selected for the MLB All-Star games in those five seasons. “I thank my girls, I love you, and I’m proud of all of you,” he said at the time.

“The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment,” the club wrote in a statement.

Hamilton’s attorney said in a statement, “Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”