FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect they say murdered a 70-year-old woman on her drive home from work last week.

At 11:42 a.m. Apr. 1, Fort Worth Police patrol officers responded to a major car crash at 2900 West Loop 820 South, where a black Toyota Camry reportedly veered off the roadway into the median, before colliding with a guardrail.

During their investigation, officers determined that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head by a passing motorist.

Days later, police received an anonymous tip that led to 34-year-old Jeffrey Watson. And after his initial interview with detectives, Watson admitted to his involvement in Gregor’s death.

Jeffrey Watson (Fort Worth Police Department)

The 34 year old was shortly arrested on a warrant for murder in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

