FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect they say murdered a 70-year-old woman on her drive home from work last week.
At 11:42 a.m. Apr. 1, Fort Worth Police patrol officers responded to a major car crash at 2900 West Loop 820 South, where a black Toyota Camry reportedly veered off the roadway into the median, before colliding with a guardrail.
During their investigation, officers determined that the driver, Julia Gregor, was returning home from work when she was shot in the head by a passing motorist.
Days later, police received an anonymous tip that led to 34-year-old Jeffrey Watson. And after his initial interview with detectives, Watson admitted to his involvement in Gregor’s death.
The 34 year old was shortly arrested on a warrant for murder in lieu of a $250,000 bond.