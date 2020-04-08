Suspect Arrested For Shooting, Killing 70-Year-Old Woman On Her Drive Home From Work After his initial interview with detectives, Jeffrey Watson admitted to his involvement in the 70-year-old woman's death.

When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check? Within Days If You Have Direct Deposit, Far Longer If You Don’tSome estimate as many as a 100 million checks will be need to be mailed meaning it could be August, even possibly September, before some receive their stimulus payment.