FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 78-year-old man has died over two weeks after falling victim to a hit-and-run in south Fort Worth.
Around 10 p.m. Mar. 24, Salvador Melendez Carcamo was struck by a vehicle while walking in the 5600 block of Village Parkway.
The suspect drove away in a black 4-door passenger car, leaving Carcamo at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries and died in a Fort Worth hospital.
The vehicle likely had front bumper, hood and windshield damage but the suspect may have had vehicle repair work done or the windshield replaced in the last couple of weeks. A witness also reported the vehicle had dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.