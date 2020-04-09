DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Thursday’s Dallas ISD school board meeting it was discussed how final grades will be given.
The district’s Chief of School Leadership, Stephanie Elizalde told board members when it comes to final grades, the district needs to hold students harmless during this difficult time.
“If we don’t have a numeric grade for the second semester, we could be putting them at risk… particularly those who failed the first semester,” she said. “They wouldn’t have an opportunity to get a high enough numeric average to actually get credit for the entire course. They’re going to be giving out grades, but that will not count for either their rank or their GPA.”
Elizalde says in practice this will essentially end up being as if it’s pass/fail.
“It is counting to either give you a grade promotion or to award credit at the high school level or at the middle school if you’re taking a course for high school credit,” she said.
Board members will vote on this in the next meeting, April 23rd.
Opting for the pass/fail system is something Arlington ISD is also considering. Fort Worth and Keller ISD have already decided to do this.