DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Thursday’s Dallas ISD school board meeting it was discussed how final grades will be given. ​

The district’s Chief of School Leadership, ​Stephanie Elizalde told board members when it comes to final grades, the district ​needs to hold students harmless during this difficult time.

“If we don’t have a numeric grade for the second semester, we could be putting them at risk… particularly those who failed the first semester,” she said. “They wouldn’t have an opportunity to get a high enough ​numeric average to actually get credit for the entire course. They’re going to be giving out ​grades, but that will not count for either their rank or their GPA.” ​

Elizalde says in practice this will essentially end up being as if it’s pass/fail. ​

“It is counting to either give you a grade ​promotion or to award credit at the high school level ​or at the middle school if you’re taking a course for high school credit,” she said.

Board members will vote on this in the next meeting, April 23rd.

Opting for the pass/fail system is something Arlington ISD is also considering. Fort Worth and Keller ISD have already decided to do this.