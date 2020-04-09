  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health confirmed its 20th COVID-19 death, a woman in her 60s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.

Sixty-one people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja strongly urged all residents to engage only in essential activities; stay home as much as possible; and maintain social distancing.

“The best way to fight this illness for now is to stay at home and not catch it in the first place,” he said.

