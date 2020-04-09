Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) — San Francisco-based Outschool is a company focused on providing a video conferencing platform for students mainly ages 3-18 to learn new skills or lessons.
They say right now they have about 1,500 teachers, but they would like to bring that number up to 5,000.
Bianca Bianchi, the product marketing lead for the company said, “Outschool is an opportunity for anyone with teaching experience or a skill set to teach kids online over video chat form.”
But while teaching experience is preferred, it is not required.
Bianchi says lessons in second or third languages, dance, cooking, arts and basic school subjects are in high demand.
She added that the teachers can make a very competitive hourly wage.
“An average is about $40 an hour taught, and with the recent increase in demand and more students coming online, we are seeing that average increase,” Bianchi said.
