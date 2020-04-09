Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Workforce Commission announced it’s increasing resources even more to try and handle the volume of Texans applying for unemployment – tripling the number of call takers, quadrupling its computer servers, and extending its hours.
CBS 11 has heard from people who say they are trying to apply online, but are told they need to call because of a PIN or password issues.
The problem is thousands of people are unable to get through on the phone.
The TWC is now telling these people do not call.
They have created a list of these people and will be calling them.
More to come.