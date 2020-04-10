HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two women involved in an accident on a Texas highway were killed after a tractor-trailer smashed into several vehicles that had stopped on the road.

Two young children were injured, as was a man who jumped off the freeway overpass to avoid the oncoming truck, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The multiple crashes happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Houston’s North Freeway. According to the sheriff’s office, an SUV carrying a man, a woman and their children pulled over after the vehicle got a flat tire. Another car then crashed into the stopped SUV, and a woman from each vehicle stood outside on the freeway.

A pickup truck then swerved to avoid the vehicles and a crashed into a wall, and a man from a fourth vehicle pulled over to render aid. Then, an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed into all of the vehicles on the roadway and ran over the two women.

The two children in the SUV, ages 1 and 3, were in child seats and received only minor injuries and are expected to fully recover.

The man from the fourth vehicle jumped about 8 to 10 feet from the overpass to avoid the truck. The sheriff’s office said his injuries were very minor.

The sheriff’s office said roads were slick at the time of the crashes because of light rain.

