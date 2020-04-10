WATCH AT 4PM:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Holds News Conference On Coronavirus Response
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, dfw, flu guide, Fort Worth, FWPD, Health, North Texas, Police, police officers


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two additional Fort Worth Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither officer has returned to duty since April 1.

The department said they’re “home recovering and doing well.”

Additionally, the department said it created a dedicated team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of each infected officer. The team is notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate.

They’re also disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where both officers worked.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply