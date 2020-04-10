Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two additional Fort Worth Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two additional Fort Worth Officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Neither officer has returned to duty since April 1.
The department said they’re “home recovering and doing well.”
Additionally, the department said it created a dedicated team to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of each infected officer. The team is notifying anyone that may be at risk and may need to self-isolate.
They’re also disinfecting vehicles and office spaces where both officers worked.