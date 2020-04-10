COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total there to 201.
Here’s a breakdown of the coronavirus situation in Collin County:
* There are 201 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
* There have been 425 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
* 194 people have successfully recovered; 30 are hospitalized; 194 remain in home isolation.
* There have been 7 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
* There have been 1,795 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
* There are 575 Persons Under Monitoring in Collin County.
COVID-19 testing now is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.