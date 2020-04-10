Comments
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Ellis County health officials have confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 71.
The new cases include one patient in Ennis, two in Midlothian, two in Red Oak and three in Waxahachie.
The stay-at-home order for the county will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Apr. 30.
For more information and a full outline on COVID-19 in Ellis County, click here.