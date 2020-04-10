  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cases, Coronavirus, Covid-19, ellis county, Ennis, flu guide, Health, midlothian, North Texas, Red Oak, Waxahachie


ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Ellis County health officials have confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 71.

The new cases include one patient in Ennis, two in Midlothian, two in Red Oak and three in Waxahachie.

The stay-at-home order for the county will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Apr. 30.

For more information and a full outline on COVID-19 in Ellis County, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply