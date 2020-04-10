



Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty.

Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That’s left families who are already struggling more desperate.

After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation’s fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks and started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.

Meanwhile in Dallas, DART bus operators pitched in Thursday to make sure Dallas ISD students still get the meals they need as they learn from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Each bus will deliver 1,500 meals, enough for 100 families per bus, 15 meals per student, for a total of 4,500 meals weekly for distribution by DISD employees.

The school district said it has provided more than one million meals in the last two weeks, but the number of people needing food is expected to increase.

