



Gov. Greg Abbott is expressing optimism that Texas is seeing signs of slowing the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Republican warned Friday that the number of deaths was not yet showing signs of leveling off.

In a news conference Friday, Gov. Abbott showed a graph with the total number of cases in the state.

“The degree shows you the extent to which we are slowing the spread. In the latter part of March, the angle was going almost vertically straight up,” he explained. “Now it’s laying down more. That means that we are beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus.”

The governor also said he will issue an executive order next week outlining a time table for Texans returning to work.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and must do this. We can do both, expand and restore livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work. Texans enjoy working and I know that they want to get back to the work force but we have to have strategies and ways that they can be doing this safely,” he said.

Texas now has more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 220 related deaths.

