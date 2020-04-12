DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people have died following a wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3 a.m. Apr. 12, Texas Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) near IH-635.
During a preliminary investigation, it was indicated that a Chrysler passenger car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of IH-635 and collided with a second Chrysler passenger car, which was traveling north.
It is believed that the wrong-way driver entered the DNT at Belt Line and traveled south for approximately one minute before the crash.
Two occupants in the southbound Chrysler died at the scene. The wrong-way driver also died at the scene. No identities have been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.