FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A seventh Fort Worth police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Saturday.
The officer has been off work since Apr. 2 and is currently at home recovering, the department said in a release.
7th #FortWorth officer tests positive for #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/KjAJJEycRV
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 12, 2020
The release also said that the department is taking every precaution to stop the spread.
“Our protocol is to investigate and backtrack the movements and encounters of each infected officer and anyone who may be at risk will be notified to self-isolate.”
The department continued to say that they are disinfecting vehicles and office spaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. All residents should continue to practice the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, wear a mask or scarf to cover your mouth and nose.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.