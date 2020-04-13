



A week after the Dallas Police Department welcomed back its first recovered officer from the coronavirus, another has returned to duty.

The department tweeted out a welcome for Senior Corporal Brockford who returned to duty Monday after recovering from COVID-19.

“@DallasPD would like to welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford who returned to duty today, after a full recovery from #COVID19. Welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford!”

@DallasPD would like to welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford who returned to duty today, after a full recovery from #COVID19. Welcome back Senior Corporal Brockford! @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/Wx8CGZzEmX — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 13, 2020

On social media, people celebrated her return too, expressing gratitude and numerous well-wishes.

Last Wednesday, the department welcomed back one of its officers, Johnny Walker who recovered from COVID-19. The first Dallas officer tested positive during the third week of March.

At the time, the department said although they know that some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to address the issue with “sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”

The department has been continuing to encourage residents to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.

So far, eight Dallas officers have tested positive for COVID-19.